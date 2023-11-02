Details on scrapped plans for this week's WWE RAW taping - Reports

WWE replaced a 33-year-old superstar during this week's RAW tapings.

This past Monday night's edition of the red brand was an eventful show leading into Crown Jewel on Saturday. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated JD McDonagh in a singles match with Damian Priest ringside.

Priest teased cashing in his MITB contract but decided not to. The Archer of Infamy will battle Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, and Seth Rollins is set to put the title on the line against Drew McIntyre at the premium live event. Sami Zayn versus JD McDonagh has also been announced for Crown Jewel's Kickoff Show.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE replaced Katana Chance in her scheduled matchup against Blair Davenport on Main Event, taped just before WWE RAW. Her tag team partner, Kayden Carter, was the replacement in the match, and it remains unknown why Chance did not compete. Former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee took on Akira Tozawa during the tapings for Main Event this week as well.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer criticizes tag team's debut on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of The Creed Brother's debut this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Brutus and Julius Creed accepted an Open Challenge from Alpha Academy and made their main roster debut this past Monday night. The Creed Brothers picked up the victory and impressed many WWE fans.

However, Vince Russo was not impressed with The Creed Brothers and claimed they were just another tag team on the roster. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo admitted that he didn't know anything about their background in NXT and added that nothing was interesting about their presentation:

"Bro, I'm sitting there, I'm watching these two guys and then I'm thinking about dozens and dozens of other teams that I've seen debut in wrestling, and I'm looking at these guys and then I'm thinking of like the Steiners, and I'm thinking of the Legion of Doom, I'm probably thinking of the freaking Nasty Boys, I'm thinking of Harlem Heat, I'm thinking Demolition. These are two regular jabronis, bro. I could care less, bro. I don't watch NXT, I'm never gonna watch NXT and I certainly did not give a cr*p about these two jabronis," Russo said. [8:43 - 9:25]

You can check out the full episode of this week's Legion of RAW in the video below:

RAW selected Katana Chance and Kayden Carter during this year's WWE Draft, but they have not been featured much on television. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the tag team moving forward.

Would you like to see Carter and Chance become a viable duo in the women's tag team division? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think