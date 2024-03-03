Details on how The Rock's presence on SmackDown affected the other popular stars - Reports

The Rock and The Bloodline made an appearance on WWE SmackDown this week. Not only did The Great One and his cousins address Cody Rhodes' challenge but also affected the screen time of other popular stars according to a report.

At the Elimination Chamber premium live event last week, Cody Rhodes threw a challenge to The Great One, to a one-on-one match any time down the line. On this week's episode of SmackDown, the former WWE Champion answered the American Nightmare's challenge with a counter-offer of his own.

The WWE Universe was treated to an hour-long segment that included The Rock and the other members of The Bloodline on SmackDown. However, according to Fightful Select, the segment went overtime, affecting the screen time for other stars. The report claims that Tiffany Stratton and Naomi were supposed to get a combined two segments but ended up getting only nine minutes including entrances and commercials.

How did The Rock diss the WWE Universe on SmackDown?

On SmackDown this week, The Rock made his way to the ring after The Bloodline addressed the WWE Universe in Phoenix, Arizona. When he finally got a mic in his hands, he berated Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and the crowd seated in the stadium.

He stated that according to research, Phoenix had the highest usage of c*caine and m*th in the USA. When investigated further, it seems like The Brahma Bull wasn't lying about his stats and knew the facts about the city he was talking about.

The new Bloodline member has embraced his heel-turn like never before. When he extended his challenge to The American Nightmare, he stated that he was on the board and that he would do everything in his power to ensure that Rhodes loses his match at WrestleMania XL. It seems like he even took a dig at Triple H while saying that nobody could stop him from doing so.

