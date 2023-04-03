Details on if Vince McMahon influenced the finish of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 match - Reports

Cody Rhodes' loss to Roman Reigns has given rise to speculation about Vince McMahon's possible involvement in the booking. Fightful Select issued a clarification on the rumors immediately after WrestleMania. The report confirmed that Mr. McMahon was "not involved in the decision-making" for the main event.

The storyline leading up to WrestleMania felt like it was clearly setting up a deserved world championship win for Cody Rhodes. Much to the surprise of many fans, however, WWE officials extended Roman Reigns' record-setting run as champion. He went over The American Nightmare in an epic main-event showdown.

The outcome seemingly had the fingerprints of Vince McMahon, or that's what several fans believed. Sean Ross Sapp, though, asked multiple WWE sources and one representative denied Vince McMahon influencing the match.

It was added that back when McMahon was in control of creative, there were no plans for Roman Reigns to drop the world title, "much less for Cody Rhodes to win it."

After Vince conceded his spot as the creative head, plans for Cody to challenge Roman Reigns were reportedly set in motion.

The WWE Universe isn't happy about Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes!

The entire world championship narrative revolved around Cody Rhodes fulfilling his apparent destiny to win the company's top prize. As weeks passed, the reactions he received grew louder. It reached a point where some of his staunch detractors also admitted Rhodes might be the right man to end Reigns' dominance in WWE.

However, when the highly anticipated match finally arrived, the fears of a small section of the fanbase turned out to be accurate. Reigns pinned Rhodes after a 35-minute WrestleMania classic.

The bout had several twists and turns, and ultimately it ended with Reigns getting the help of his Bloodline stablemates - as always, to get over the line. Going by the reactions online, WWE's decision to book Roman to beat Cody hasn't gone down well with the fans, with many feeling it was a mistake.

What do you think? Did Triple H's team get it wrong with the main event's finish? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

