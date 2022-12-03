Details on WWE returning to India for the first time in over five years - Reports

For the first time in over five years, WWE is set to return to India to host a live event. According to a new report, it looks like the event will most likely include superstars from the SmackDown brand.

Last month, Drew McIntyre was in India to shoot for several upcoming Bollywood movies. During his trip, Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling got a chance to have a sit-down interview with The Chosen One before his encounter with Karrion Kross inside a Steel Cage match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

During his interview, Dasgupta broke the news that WWE is planning on returning to India for a live event in the near future. It was later revealed through various sources that the company will be hosting an international live event around January.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, it was confirmed that WWE is heading to India to host its first live event in over five years. The report also confirmed that the event will take place on the 18th of January and will be a SmackDown brand event.

It will be interesting to see the type of matches and superstars the fans in India will get to witness in a matter of weeks.

Drew McIntyre did promise fans a WWE live event in India

A few months ago, Drew McIntyre received one of the biggest opportunities of his career when he challenged Roman Reigns for the titles at Clash at The Castle 2022. Unfortunately, McIntyre failed to emerge with the gold and moved on to face a new challenger in the form of Karrion Kross.

Prior to his encounter with Kross, Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling had a sit-down interview with Drew McIntyre in India. During the interview, McIntyre made a promise to fans in India that they'd be getting a live event in the near future. Here's what he said:

"Thank you [Indian fans] for being such a supporter of Drew McIntyre, for rallying behind me for so many years because you've believed in me, I believe in you all, and I'm gonna make you a promise right now, I'm not just here physically to enjoy India, I'm here to start harassing people. I'm gonna start harassing people in WWE because you all deserve a live show." [7:42 – 8:02]

It's safe to say McIntyre kept his promise as the company will be returning to India for the first time in years with several superstars to host a live event.

