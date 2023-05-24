With CM Punk's rumored return to AEW up in the air, it has been reported that his former employer, WWE, views him as a "toxic" presence.

The former AEW and WWE Champion has not competed inside the ring since September last year. He and many other top All Elite Wrestling stars were involved in a legitimate backstage brawl following All Out 2022, resulting in multiple suspensions.

With Punk allegedly not wanting to be a part of AEW's new show, Collision, Ringside News has reported that World Wrestling Entertainment's opinion of him has worsened.

"CM Punk pulled out of the #AEWCollision deal, and that caused a lot of noise in the pro wrestling world. We asked around, and the overall take within #WWE is that #CMPunk is "toxic," and there is also disbelief that he pulled this stunt on Tony Khan." [H/T Ringside News]

The Chicago native last competed in WWE at the 2014 Royal Rumble. He left the arena before RAW the following night due to alleged dissatisfaction with the company.

Wrestling veteran on CM Punk's potential WWE return

Despite his relationship with WWE being frosty at best, many fans believe Punk will return to the company one day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said the on-screen interaction between Triple H and Cody Rhodes on RAW this week may lead to Punk's return.

"This is why he hasn't signed the deal with AEW yet. This is why they haven't made the deal," said Bill Apter. [19:36 - 19:40]

Check out the full video below:

Last month it was reported that Punk made a surprise backstage appearance in WWE before a RAW taping. During his visit, he allegedly spoke to multiple superstars, including The Miz and Triple H.

Will CM Punk ever return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

