Disappointing backstage update on The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction - Reports

It looks like The Undertaker won't be a solo inductee in this year's WWE Hall of Fame.

The Undertaker was recently announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The WWE Universe, as well as several wrestling personalities, congratulated The Deadman on the honor. Many believe that the decorated veteran should be a solo inductee this year.

Now, WrestleVotes has shared a big update on the possibility of a solo induction for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

As per the report, he won't be getting a solo induction, and WWE will announce more inductees in the coming weeks.

"Although the idea was in fact considered, I’m told The Undertaker will not be a “solo” inductee at this year's Hall of Fame. Source expects additional names will be announced soon, potentially starting tomorrow," wrote WrestleVotes.

Check out the tweet below:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Although the idea was in fact considered, I’m told The Undertaker will not be a “solo” inductee at this years Hall of Fame. Source expects additional names will be announced soon, potentially starting tomorrow. Although the idea was in fact considered, I’m told The Undertaker will not be a “solo” inductee at this years Hall of Fame. Source expects additional names will be announced soon, potentially starting tomorrow.

The Undertaker certainly deserved a solo induction into the Hall of Fame

When one discusses the biggest superstars in WWE history, The Undertaker's name is bound to come up. The man behind the legendary character, Mark Calaway, did an incredible job during his 30-year WWE run.

The character not only became a huge hit among the WWE Universe but also garnered major mainstream attention.

The Phenom kicked off a WrestleMania winning streak at the seventh edition of The Show of Shows. He went on to win 21 straight matches at the mega event.

The streak became a big WrestleMania attraction, and fans worldwide used to travel to the US for the sole purpose of watching it grow further. The streak finally ended at WrestleMania XXX at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

To date, only Lesnar and Roman Reigns have managed to put The Deadman down at WrestleMania.

The late Andre The Giant is the only wrestler to get a solo induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was the very first inductee into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

Who else should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year? Share your list in the comments below.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha