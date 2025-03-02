Disappointing backstage WWE update on Brock Lesnar - Reports 

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 took place in Canada, where Brock Lesnar resides. Despite his uncertain future, some fans were secretly hoping to see him return, which didn't happen due to obvious reasons.

But was The Beast Incarnate present backstage last night? A new report has shed light on his status with the Stamford-based promotion. The 47-year-old superstar hasn't been brought back on television since his name was seemingly alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

The dark clouds continue to hover over his pro wrestling future now more than ever, considering he has been officially named in the amended federal lawsuit filed by Janel Grant.

According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar wasn't present backstage last night and hasn't been for quite some time.

The Beast Incarnate last wrestled against Cody Rhodes in a losing effort at SummerSlam 2023. Whether he will return seemingly rides on the legal department giving him the green light. However, Triple H has been vocal about doing business with Brock Lesnar in the past.

WWE may have been told to steer clear of Lesnar, but he continues to be name-dropped every now and then. This seemingly confirms that he hasn't been erased from history.

