Disappointing update on rumored blockbuster CM Punk match - Report

Much of the WWE Universe is still reeling from CM Punk's epic return at Survivor Series: WarGames. No clue yet about who will step up to face him first.

In the last few days, the word on the rumor mill was a pleasant surprise to the fans. The train had left the station, everyone thought, for a potential match between CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

But then came rumors of the Stamford-based promotion having put the first-time-ever clash on the table, perhaps keeping it in mind for a big event. Ringside News has now debunked the rumors:

“There has been no talk of Austin vs Punk.”

The Straight Edge Savior will make his return to SmackDown this week, December 8, after nearly a decade. As for The Bionic Redneck, he stepped into the ring with Kevin Owens last year at WrestleMania 38. The legend has not ruled out a future in-ring performance.

CM Punk is back, but what is Steve Austin's stance on a WWE return?

When Austin shockingly competed in a wrestling match after 19 years in 2022, fans were in awe. Many expected him to return this year as well. Despite the rumors, things did not go in that direction.

While speaking to WESH2 earlier this year, the Attitude Era poster boy revealed why he could not fathom wrestling a match in Hollwyood, California:

"We finished this show [Stone Cold Takes On America] about five to seven days before WrestleMania. There is no way, traveling all over God’s creation in an RV with a 35-pound dumbbell, a 45-pound sandbag, and some kettlebells, that I could have gotten in that kind of shape,” Austin said.

Furthermore, the legend added that he is open to ideas for an in-ring return if the circumstances are favorable:

“In the future, I’m not saying I will get back in the ring, but like I said at 38, if the stars align, anything could happen."

Austin and Punk's interactions during the latter's first stint with the company sent WWE fans into a frenzy. Their bout was considered one of the biggest missed opportunities. After all these years though, there is a legitimate possibility today. In the world of pro-wrestling, especially after CM Punk's return to WWE, it truly is "never say never."

Would you like to see Steve Austin vs. CM Punk down the line? Sound off in the comments section below!