Disappointing update on the two big WWE signings 

WWE fans might be disappointed at the status of the two big new signings. Ahead of NXT Vengeance Day 2025, Fightful Select came out with a new report about the availability of two major names.

While it isn't about anybody announced on the NXT Vengeance Day match card, but rather the ones who aren't. One such name could be Ricky Starks, who appeared on NXT (notably without any name being mentioned), and the other is the sensation Jordynne Grace, someone who even Nick Khan admitted he had high hopes for after signing with WWE.

It was reported on Fightful Select that Bayley, who would be competing for the NXT Women's Championship, had to fly all the way across the country to Washington D.C. as she was in the NBA All-Star Weekend game. However, Ricky Starks, in particular, put out a tweet simply stating that he'll be "tuned in" to Vengeance Day, which, according to Fightful, is a sign that he wouldn't be there. There is also no word on the ex-TNA star Jordynne Grace and whether she will be present or not. It was stated that Grace temporarily relocated to Orlando following her WWE signing.

It isn't even known yet as to whether Jordynne Grace will be joining NXT or moving straight to the main roster. One would think, that considering her high-level experience as TNA Knockouts Champion, she is primed for a run on the main roster, and many fans would argue that both the RAW and SmackDown women's division could do with a big name like Grace.

As for Ricky Starks, it's going to be interesting to see what his run in NXT holds for him.

Stay tuned, as the two big signings get set to make an impact.

