Disheartening Jey Uso update ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

Jey Uso's run as a singles star came to an end on WWE RAW when he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. According to a new report, management might've cancelled the star's upcoming singles match.

Ad

Jey Uso's run took a dramatic turn on the red brand following his loss to Gunther. Upon losing the World Heavyweight Championship, Main Event Jey lost to Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament and entered a feud with Seth Rollins and his crew on Monday Night RAW.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the creative team had plans for Jey Uso to face Bronson Reed in a one-on-one match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Unfortunately, those plans might've been scrapped following Roman Reigns' epic return on the red brand.

Ad

Trending

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

It's disheartening for several Jey Uso fans to watch their favorite performer out of the world title picture and without a singles match at one of the biggest events of the year. On the bright side, Uso could reunite with his cousin to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at The Biggest Party of The Summer in New Jersey.

WWE analyst thinks Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will team up for SummerSlam 2025

Jey Uso became a notable name in the Stamford-based promotion following his second feud with Roman Reigns in 2023. Main Event Jey cut ties with The Bloodline and started a new journey on WWE RAW, where he became a bona fide star in the company without his family members.

Ad

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts claimed Jey Uso would team up with Roman Reigns to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at The Biggest Party of The Summer in New Jersey. While CM Punk's name did appear, Roberts believes Punk and Gunther are locked for the event.

"I think your SummerSlam match is going to be Roman [Reigns] and Jey [Uso] versus Bronson [Reed] and Bron [Breakker]. That's what my takeaway was. That's what my immediate thought was," Roberts said.

Ad

With Seth Rollins' recent injury and CM Punk's upcoming title match at the event, Reigns and Uso might team up for a tag team match at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE