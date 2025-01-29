Dominik Mysterio, former WWE World Champion & other unannounced stars to be in town for the 2025 Royal Rumble - Reports

A recent report has shed light on several top WWE stars, including Dominik Mysterio's possible appearance at the Royal Rumble. This year's Rumble is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2025.

Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events in the world of professional wrestling. Just like in previous years, fans have been expecting a stacked card for this year's Rumble as well. The Stamford-based promotion has already announced some legendary names for the Men's and Women's Rumble, including John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley. However, some top stars have yet to be announced for the competition.

According to a recent report by Fightful, several top names, including former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and Chelsea Green are scheduled to be in Indianapolis for the Royal Rumble despite not being officially announced yet for the event. All of the abovementioned stars are part of the SmackDown brand, so this should not be a surprise for the fans.

However, the report also mentioned that RAW names, including Dominik Mysterio and Natalya, could also be in town for the Rumble. The report also highlighted that former WWE star Tyson Kidd will also be present as a backstage producer for the Women's Royal Rumble alongside Petey Williams, and Kenny Dykstra.

WWE recently uploaded a video of stars reacting to the 2024 Royal Rumble. In the clip, Dominik Msyterio can be seen taking a massive shot at CM Punk, mocking the latter's tricep injury at last year's Rumble match.

"A 47-year-old man tore his tricep. Oh wow!! Gee, I wonder why! Man hasn't wrestled in 35 years. Comes back for the first time, [and] tears his tricep. Oh gee, whiz! I wonder why!" he said.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio will enter the Men's 2025 Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis on February 1.

