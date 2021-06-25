Former WWE Champion could be moving from RAW to SmackDown to feud with Roman Reigns - Reports

Roman Reigns defeated Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell last week on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief will have a victory celebration this week on SmackDown. Apart from that, we will also get to see who answers Paul Heyman's open challenge and step up to Reigns.

While Roman Reigns was victorious in his last Hell in a Cell match, the same cannot be said for former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior lost to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell after a hard-fought battle.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre could be switching brands in the upcoming draft, which is set to take place in August. As per Lashley and McIntyre's contract for their Hell in a Cell match, if McIntyre lost then he would never be able to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship again.

"Bobby Lashley retained the WWE title in the Hell in a Cell match main event over Drew McIntyre. The stipulation was that if McIntyre lost, he could never challenge for the title as long as Lashley is champion. This could easily build to a brand switch, which also gives Roman Reigns a fresh new opponent since he obviously needs one."

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre in the future?

There are rumors that John Cena will return to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this year. However, it is unlikely that Cena will defeat The Tribal Chief.

There is a dearth of credible challengers for Roman Reigns on the SmackDown roster, and McIntyre can prove to be the perfect foil for the Tribal Chief. The two men met last year at Survivor Series and gave the fans a match that is remembered even today.

Drew McIntyre has been highly protected by WWE even in losses, and it does seem like a mega match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns is WWE's eventual plan.

Edited by Rohit Mishra