Drew McIntyre ruled out as report breaks on WrestleMania match potentially being canceled; update on him states he is not the star in question

Drew McIntyre's name has likely been ruled out as the star who might have been the subject of the most recent report of a WrestleMania match being potentially canceled. A recent update on him states he is not the star in question, and the match in question is yet to be revealed.

As per a report by PW Nexus, a major match for WrestleMania weekend is currently in danger of being canceled. There appears to be an injury to a star, and as a result, their bout for The Show of Shows might not happen. There was a lot of speculation from fans after this news broke because of the injury to several stars, including Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre was involved in a spot on SmackDown where he was taken out and fell with glass hitting his eye legitimately. He's been wearing an eye patch since then. Fans assumed that this meant that he was the star in question here.

However, he has been ruled out. As per an update to the report, Drew McIntyre is not the star in question that's being talked about. Thankfully, this means that the The Scottish Warrior's match against Damian Priest appears to be set for the show.

Drew McIntyre will be facing Damian Priest at WrestleMania

Over the past several weeks, McIntyre and Damian Priest have been going at it hammer and tongs, as they battle to find out who the superior star is. McIntyre has felt that Priest is the reason that he's lost out on several opportunities. Be it the Royal Rumble elimination or being pinned at Elimination Chamber, he's put the blame on The Archer of Infamy.

Damian Priest is not one to take such accusations lying down and has responded with the same violence that McIntyre has brought to him. With both stars looking to put each other out of action, their match at WrestleMania 41 is going to see only one emerge as the winner in this feud.

