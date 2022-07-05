Drew McIntyre's adversary reportedly in talks for a big WWE return

Drew McIntyre might finally get the match he has wanted for a while as his rival Tyson Fury is reportedly in talks to make his WWE return soon.

Fury last competed in WWE in 2019 when he tagged alongside Braun Strowman to take on the B-Team during an episode of SmackDown in Manchester. He also featured in a high-profile match against the former Universal Champion at the Crown Jewel premium live event in the same year.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, The Gypsy King could be returning to the Stamford-based promotion this summer.

"GiveMeSport has been told that Tyson Fury is in talks with WWE over a potential return this summer by sources close to the boxer. Nothing concrete yet, but discussions for September's Clash at the Castle UK PPV", tweeted Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.

Given that he's British, an appearance or a match at the Clash at the Castle event would be apt for the two-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. He has previously mentioned that he wishes to return to WWE and was reportedly set to make a comeback. However, the plans were delayed due to COVID-19.

Drew McIntyre will be on Tyson Fury's target list

Ever since Fury stepped inside the WWE ring, Drew McIntyre has had his eyes set on him, and The Gypsy King is aware of it. The two have gone back and forth on social media recently, often mentioning each other in their interviews.

Following his fight against Dillian Whyte, earlier this April, Fury acknowledged McIntyre's comments towards him and wanted to see him in Cardiff.

"Don't rule me out of fighting now. You might see me at SummerSlam coming up soon. I gotta speak to Vince and the boys. Maybe make this happen. I know there's Drew McIntyre who's been saying a lot of things about me. I have to knock him out like I did his pal. I'd love to be at Cardiff."

He also discussed his prior experience competing in the squared circle:

"I'd love to be back in the centre stage in the UK, especially for the wrestling. I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia. It was fantastic so to come here and do it would be phenomenal. I'm definitely gonna make a bit of contact and see if I can make that SummerSlam thing a reality", said Fury.

It is a real possibility that we might see Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury finally settle their differences, maybe as soon as SummerSlam.

