Drew McIntyre's backstage decision on a WWE title feud against Jinder Mahal revealed

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank and the safe prediction would be for him to retain the title against Seth Rollins.

WWE has booked Drew McIntyre to look like a strong WWE Champion thus far and in order to continue in the same vein, they would need to put him up against many different title challengers.

McIntyre's title win at WrestleMania 36 got a positive reaction backstage, as revealed by the champ himself during an interview with Sportskeeda's Alan John. The WWE Champion is now on a mission to become a credible world titleholder.

WWE recently teased the possibility of having Jinder Mahal go up against Drew McIntyre in a world title program. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed that Drew McIntyre wants to work with Jinder Mahal and there are chances that the storyline may come to fruition.

A dream match for many, a nightmare for one. #BusinessIsBusiness https://t.co/Z1bGp5FFp8 — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) May 4, 2020

Will Drew McIntyre push for a WWE title match against Jinder Mahal?

Tom went on to explain on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz that Champions have always had some sort of a say in choosing their opponents and that's been the trend for years in the WWE. Tom alluded to the fact that even Drew McIntyre could push for a feud against his former 3MB stablemate Jinder Mahal.

Tom revealed the following:

Well, I know we're not talking predictions yet. It might give away mine a little bit, but Drew McIntyre certainly wants to work with Jinder Mahal. I mentioned previously, Champions have always been able to have at least some say in their challengers. They can't usually say they want to lose a title to this person because there is a greater plan in place but Champions can really put people over in a way that even the booking team sometimes can't because they have the leeway to choose who they want to work with. This goes back a long way.

Advertisement

Shawn Michaels working with Diesel and so on and so forth. Steve Austin working with Mick Foley instead of Steve Williams leading into the Brawl For All and the Big Show credits Brock Lesnar for restarting his career.

Jinder Mahal recently made his WWE TV return after being sidelined for a long period due to an injury. The Modern Day Maharaja could be in for a solid push, which could include a WWE title match against Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath needs good heels to legitimize his title reign and Mahal could get the job done if WWE books the feud right.

If any quotes from this article are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Dropkick DiSKussions video in the article.