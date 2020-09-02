Drew McIntyre's opponent for WWE Survivor Series reportedly revealed 

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully defended his title at SummerSlam against Randy Orton after a quick backslide. The next night on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre was viciously attacked by Orton who went on to deliver three punt kicks to the WWE Champion, injuring him severely (in kayfabe).

This past week on RAW, the main event saw Randy Orton, Keith Lee, and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match to determine the #1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. It was Randy Orton who stole the victory in the end, thus getting a match against Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions for the WWE title.

During his review of Monday Night RAW, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported that the feud between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will continue after Clash of Champions and will go all the way to Survivor Series.

Randy Orton was always going to get this rematch because the match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton which is now booked for Clash of Champions is supposedly part of a long term feud that will likely run into Hell in a Cell as well and finish around Survivor Series time. It was always supposed to be in that position.

Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship reign

Drew McIntyre won the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match and went on to challenge 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. In the main event of night two of The Show of Shows, Drew McIntyre defeated Lesnar to become the WWE Champion for the first time.

Leading the roster of WWE during the pandemic-hit era, Drew McIntyre impressed fans and critics with his incredible performance and character work. He has successfully defended the WWE title against the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton. It will be interesting to see who finally takes the title off him.

