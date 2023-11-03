Drew McIntyre's WWE contract status may determine who becomes World Heavyweight Champion at Crown Jewel – Reports

WWE star Drew McIntyre is set to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel.

The Scottish Warrior has been bitter about not getting the recognition he deserves. Leading up to the match at Crown Jewel, McIntyre claimed that the biggest win of his career against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 became an afterthought due to the pandemic. He even lost his chance at redemption when The Bloodline assaulted him at Clash at the Castle.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter commented on the matchup. He claimed that this would be the best match the two stars have had in a while. He also mentioned that Drew has been heelish in the build-up to the feud but could also be seen as a babyface from a contrasting perspective.

"On paper, this should be McIntyre’s best match since WrestleMania and Rollins’ best since winning the title. They’ve had an interesting storyline where McIntyre is kind of the heel, but it’s patterned after 1997 Bret Hart, in the sense you can take him as a babyface if you want, because his story makes sense."

He claimed that Drew McIntyre's current contract with the company is still up in the air, but WWE has him long enough to do a title change. However, Meltzer quoted Rollins as the favorite to retain the title.

"McIntyre’s contract situation is still up in the air, unless something has just changed. But he’s under a deal long enough that they could do a change."

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest could cash in on Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre

During the same conversation, Meltzer pointed out that WWE has been teasing a Damian Priest cash-in for weeks on RAW. He felt that the creative has been protective of Reigns, so it is unlikely that Priest will cash in on the Tribal Chief.

"There’s also the Damian Priest factor of cashing in, which was teased hard on television that he could do so in this match or Reigns and Knight. But I don’t see them protecting Reigns for this long without at least keeping him as champion through (to) WrestleMania."

Expand Tweet

With The Judgment Day becoming a dominant force in WWE, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will have to watch their backs during the match, as it could easily turn into a triple threat.

Who do you think will walk out of Crown Jewel as the World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think