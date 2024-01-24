Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes surprise WWE appearance hours after major announcement - Reports

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made a special appearance at the WWE headquarters just hours after a major announcement broke out.

Earlier today, WWE released a massive announcement stating that WWE RAW will move to Netflix starting January 2025. This news came as a shocker as USA Network has been the home for Monday Night RAW for several years now.

The news has many people still talking about it. However, WrestleVotes reported that just hours after the news broke, The Rock made a surprise appearance at a staff meeting at WWE headquarters to celebrate the special day. As of writing this article, it isn't known what was spoken during the meeting, or if there was a special agenda behind The Great One's visit.

"I’m told The Rock made a surprise appearance this afternoon at the All Staff meeting held in Stamford, CT at WWE HQ to help celebrate a massive day for the company."

Nick Aldis sent a message to The Rock after this major announcement

Today was indeed a big day for the WWE, and it's impact is being felt around the world. After announcing the Netflix deal, WWE also confirmed that The Brahma Bull will be a part of the company's board of directors.

Following this announcement, Nick Aldis took to social media to congratulate The Great One and WWE on this announcement. Aldis seemed optimistic about the company's future in his post.

"What a time to be part of @wwe. Congratulations @therock, @tripleh and the entire WWE staff and crew. Inspired beyond words. To the future! #wwe #therock #tripleh #tko #netflix #SmackDown #nickaldis #wweraw," he wrote.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the company as they head in this new direction of uncharted waters.

