  • home icon
  • WWE
  • ECW founder hospitalized - Reports

ECW founder hospitalized - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 19, 2025 19:17 GMT
ECW was a legendary brand in professional wrestling. [Image credit: WWE.com]
ECW was a legendary brand in professional wrestling. [Image credit: WWE.com]

There has been an unfortunate update about ECW founder Tod Gordon. The veteran was born in 1955 and was the owner of ECW until it was sold to Paul Heyman in 1995.

Ad

Earlier today, Gordon's family took to Instagram to share an update about his condition in a post that has since been deleted. The statement noted that he had been hospitalized for a while, and that is why he was not responding to fans. It was also shared that he was unable to receive visitors at the moment, and the family asked fans to keep him in their thoughts.

"From the Family of Tod Gordon: We wanted to share that, Tod Gordon, is currently in the hospital and has been for some time. If you’ve reached out and haven’t heard back, please know he’s not ignoring anyone – he’s just focusing on his health right now. While he is unable to receive visitors, we appreciate all your love, support, and prayers during this time. Please keep him in your thoughts. Thank you. The Gordon Family." [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Paul Heyman is currently aligned with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on RAW and was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2024.

Tod Gordon praises ECW legend Sabu

Wrestling veteran Tod Gordon recently praised Sabu and claimed that he never got the credit that he deserved.

Sabu was a very popular wrestler who sadly passed away earlier this year. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Gordon spoke highly of Sabu and credited him for changing the company for the better.

Ad
"He never got the credit he deserved for the influence he had on the industry. Now there are only so many people you can say that about—that they changed the business. Now, when you talk about how ECW changed the business, well, Sabu changed ECW. He changed everything," Gordon said. [7:34-7:50]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad
youtube-cover

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our well-wishes to Tod Gordon and his family.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications