ECW founder hospitalized - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update about ECW founder Tod Gordon. The veteran was born in 1955 and was the owner of ECW until it was sold to Paul Heyman in 1995.

Ad

Earlier today, Gordon's family took to Instagram to share an update about his condition in a post that has since been deleted. The statement noted that he had been hospitalized for a while, and that is why he was not responding to fans. It was also shared that he was unable to receive visitors at the moment, and the family asked fans to keep him in their thoughts.

"From the Family of Tod Gordon: We wanted to share that, Tod Gordon, is currently in the hospital and has been for some time. If you’ve reached out and haven’t heard back, please know he’s not ignoring anyone – he’s just focusing on his health right now. While he is unable to receive visitors, we appreciate all your love, support, and prayers during this time. Please keep him in your thoughts. Thank you. The Gordon Family." [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Ad

Trending

Mike 🏈 @mod3rd Thoughts with the great Tod Gordon . Hope he makes a full recovery

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Paul Heyman is currently aligned with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on RAW and was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2024.

Tod Gordon praises ECW legend Sabu

Wrestling veteran Tod Gordon recently praised Sabu and claimed that he never got the credit that he deserved.

Sabu was a very popular wrestler who sadly passed away earlier this year. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Gordon spoke highly of Sabu and credited him for changing the company for the better.

Ad

"He never got the credit he deserved for the influence he had on the industry. Now there are only so many people you can say that about—that they changed the business. Now, when you talk about how ECW changed the business, well, Sabu changed ECW. He changed everything," Gordon said. [7:34-7:50]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our well-wishes to Tod Gordon and his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences