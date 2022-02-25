Edge's WrestleMania 38 opponent finalized - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Edge laid out a challenge to the locker room this week on RAW, saying he was looking for an opponent for WrestleMania. In his promo, The Rated-R Superstar hinted at facing Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. It is now reported that his WrestleMania opponent has already been finalized.

Some reports suggest that his promo on RAW was kept vague because the plans are currently not concrete. Many feel that the company is setting up Cody Rhodes' WWE return for a match with Edge at WrestleMania.

However, as per Ringside News, the company has no ambiguity around who the former WWE champion is facing this year at WrestleMania. They claim that a member of the creative team has told them that Edge's WrestleMania opponent is 'locked'.

"Ringside news asked around about this report and we were told by a tenured member of the creative team that Edge’s WrestleMania opponent is “locked.” That was the strong wording given to us which indicates how firm of a booking decision that is."

Who should Edge face at WrestleMania?

Last year, The Rater-R Superstar faced Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania. It looks like he is being primed for a big one-on-one match for this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter decoded his promo on RAW and stated that the likely opponent for Edge would be Cody Rhodes or AJ Styles.

''Live forever had been the term used for Damien Priest in NXT, who also talked of wanting a dream match. It’s also a term that Cody Rhodes uses as a personal catch phrase. Priest hadn’t used that term in a long time and it may not have been directed at that and may have just been a coincidental phrase,'' said Meltzer.

He also said that Edge's use of the word 'Phenomenal' was a direct hint at a match against former WWE champion AJ Styles.

