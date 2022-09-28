WWE plan for either Edge vs former Universal Champion or huge championship match to main event Extreme Rules - Reports

It has been reported that WWE is set to decide on either Edge vs Finn Balor or Bianca Belair vs Bayley as the main event for the Extreme Rules.

With Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns now working a lighter schedule, the main event spots open up more from time to time. The company's next Premium Live Event without Reigns will be Extreme Rules on October 8th, and currently, WWE has two matches in mind as closers for the show.

According to a recent post from Xero News, WWE is reportedly set to have either Edge against Finn Balor in an 'I Quit' Match or the RAW Women's Championship ladder match between Bianca Belair and Bayley as the main event.

"The Extreme Rules main event is a toss-up right now between Edge/Balor or Bianca/Bayley I was told last night the current belief is whichever one doesn't main event will open. Fight pit in middle of card (will be suspended and lowered).Once fully decided will update."

The Rivalry between the Rated R Superstar and the Irishman has reached boiling point after Finn attacked the Hall of Famer with a chair recently on Monday Night RAW.

Former WWE writer on Edge's recent return

This past Monday, the former World Heavyweight Champion made his comeback on RAW after Finn Balor and The Judgment Day recently took him out of action.

Whilst many fans applauded the booking of the show, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW why the Hall of Famer's return puzzled him.

"Edge comes out at the end of the show to save Riddle, right? AJ is not worthy of saving? That's what I'm talking about. A casual fan is asking that question, 'Wait a minute, AJ was getting his head handed to him, where was Edge?"

The former WWE writer went onto explain how a simple shot of The Rated R Superstar arriving at the arena would have fixed the issue.

"If you're going to do it that way, after AJ gets laid out, you go to commercial, whatever, you gotta show the limo showing up. That will explain why he didn't try to come out and help and save AJ. Those little things matter bro. If I'm AJ, I'm like, 'Bro you're saving Riddle and you're letting them kill me?' Like really?" (H/T Sportskeeda)

The Rated R Superstar is set to take on Finn Balor for the first time ever at Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 5th in an 'I Quit' Match.

