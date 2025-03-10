Emotional SmackDown segment heavily praised by WWE - Reports

A major segment on WWE SmackDown received rave reviews backstage. This past Friday's edition of the blue brand aired live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Naomi and Bianca Belair had an emotional promo last Friday night on SmackDown. Jade Cargill returned during the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE earlier this month and attacked Naomi. The 37-year-old admitted that she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last November on WWE SmackDown, resulting in the end of her friendship with Bianca Belair. Cargill came to the ring following the promo and attacked The Glow again.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the promo between the former Women's Tag Team Champions was well-received backstage. Ioannis Fillippides was credited as the writer for the segment, and TJ Wilson was the producer.

A source told Fightful that it was the first time Naomi had been given an opportunity in a promo like that, and she was excellent. Belair was also praised for her reactions during the promo. The report added that people backstage were also very happy with the camera work during the segment, particularly when Cargill arrived at the arena.

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41. Currently, The EST is scheduled to battle IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows next month.

A former WWE writer reacts to the promo between Bianca Belair and Naomi on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the emotional promo between Bianca Belair and Naomi on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that the segment resembled a high school play. The legend added that the beginning of the promo was weak but got interesting once the two stars got emotional:

"They were definitely real tears and I noticed the real tears. I felt the early on stages in this promo were very, very bad high school play-ish. The very beginning of it. Once it got to the emotion, I think it got a lot better. The very beginning of it was very weak." [From 23:20 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Naomi and Belair had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions but dropped the titles to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last month. It will be interesting to see if Belair can win the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

