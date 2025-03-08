45-year-old WWE legend defends Naomi following her admission of guilt

Naomi admitted to guilt on SmackDown. She was the mystery attacker who left Jade Cargill battered on the November 22, 2024, edition of the blue brand. Be that as it may, WWE legend Melina Perez is on her side.

Ad

Since Jade got sidelined, The Glow took over her spot and got herself a Women's Tag Team Championship run and all the attention during the company's transition to Netflix. She outright denied being the attacker before. But then, at Elimination Chamber last Saturday, a storm hit Naomi when she least expected it.

When The EST asked her on SmackDown point-blank whether she had something to do with Jade Cargill's assault, she was forced to admit to what had happened in November. Taking to X/Twitter, Melina claimed the former TNA Knockouts World Champion must have had a reason and is siding with the latter.

Ad

Trending

"Oh no! What? Not Naomi! *angry face* No matter what, I’m on Naomi’s side. Whatever she did, I know she had her reasons," Melina wrote.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

After she admitted to attacking Jade, the 37-year-old attempted to gaslight Bianca Belair, stating that she did it for The EST. But the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match winner did not buy it and chose to walk away instead.

Cargill then joined the two in the arena and returned the favor to The Glow for the second time this week.

Dutch Mantell agrees with Naomi's reason behind attacking Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

As it turns out, Melina Perez is not the only one who agrees with the Anoa'i family prodigy. Dutch Mantell weighed in.

Ad

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, Mantell said he was genuinely surprised by the admission of guilt right out of the gate following Elimination Chamber mere days ago. However, he feels that the reason she gave makes sense.

"But she gave a reason. She gave a reason because she thought she [Jade] was in the way of her [Naomi] and Bianca, which kind of makes sense, and she didn't want to accept the thought she was between them, which gives a little bit of a reason why she did it."

Ad

Ad

Watch the rest of BroDown as Vince Russo and Dutch Mantell touch on all the events that got fans buzzing this week in WWE. Russo noted a problem in how the mystery attacker angle played out on SmackDown.

Do you see Bianca Belair siding with The Glow eventually? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback