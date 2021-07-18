External Source lists Baron Corbin as participant in the Money in the Bank Ladder match - Reports 

It's been a tough few weeks for Baron Corbin after losing his crown and his car to Shinsuke Nakamura. That being said, the former United States Champion has been listed as part of the Money in the Bank ladder match by Draftkings.

As of writing, Shinsuke Nakamura is still set to be part of the Money in the Bank contract ladder match on Sunday night. WrestleVotes has noted in this Tweet that there are many questions surrounding Corbin's addition to the match on the DraftKings website.

It’s been brought to my attention that @DraftKings has Baron Corbin listed as a competitor for the Men’s MITB match tomorrow night. Since I’ve got a few questions on it, as of now - Shinsuke Nakamura is indeed still scheduled to participate. Idk what’s up w/ DraftKings. pic.twitter.com/udfL5vZJPC — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 17, 2021

Nakamura isn't listed as part of the match on the website, which leads to the question of whether or not they know something that hasn't been released publicly.

Baron Corbin definitely didn't qualify for the ladder match since he was defeated by Nakamura last week on SmackDown. Corbin made it clear that he needed to win the match after missing payments on his house but was unable to defeat the new king.

Could this be a legitimate error or is there set to be a last minute change to the match on Sunday night? Will Baron Corbin finally find the luck he has been looking for in recent weeks and be added to the Money in the Bank ladder match?

Baron Corbin's Downfall

The former Money in the Bank winner appeared on last night's episode of SmackDown where he revealed that he had started "CorbinFund" which was similar to GoFundMe and would help the former King of the Ring to pay some of his bills in the short term.

The fact that Corbin wasn't part of The Money in the Bank ladder match meant that he needed the extra income and hoped that the WWE Universe would help.

We'll have to wait and see whether there is a last minute change or not. But, do you think Baron Corbin should be in the MITB match?

