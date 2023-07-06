Former champion reportedly moving down from WWE's main roster 

Whilst the goal for many WWE Superstars is to move up from NXT to either SmackDown or RAW, it seems like Baron Corbin is ready to make a name for himself in the company's third brand once again.

The 38-year-old recently returned to NXT last month as he attacked the brand's champion, Carmelo Hayes. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Corbin will now be a regular competitor in NXT.

“He’s a regular now in NXT, and there’s gonna be more people like that," Meltzer said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Baron Corbin recently went one-on-one with Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at NXT Gold Rush, however, he was unable to come away with the win.

Baron Corbin has seemingly changed his WWE persona

During his current run in NXT, the former United States Champion brought back his old lone-wolf gimmick, much to the approval of the WWE fans.

This week on NXT, Baron Corbin stated in a backstage promo that he was going to let go of his past in order to succeed in the future.

“I understand to dictate my future, I can’t bank on the past. I have to kill it. I don’t need anyone bowing down to me, I don’t want a position of authority, doesn’t matter if I have pockets or what’s inside. I damn sure don’t need a manager and I haven’t worked eight long years to go all the way back to the beginning. Burn all the ships. I can’t go back. There’s no going back. It’s no more gimmicks, no-nonsense, no bulls**t." [0:01 to 0:44] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Baron Corbin has been in the WWE for 11 years and, in that time, has faced some of the company's biggest names, such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Kurt Angle.

