Former champion seemingly teases leaving WWE again, only six days after last RAW appearance

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa yet again hinted at leaving the company just six days after battling Rhea Ripley on the latest episode of RAW.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, The Street Profits faced Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The former RAW Tag Team Champions took home the win, thanks to a distraction from Tozawa.

Rhea Ripley then challenged the 16-time 24/7 Champion to an inter-gender match. However, the former RAW Women's Champion defeated the Japanese star quickly after connecting with a Riptide.

Following the contest, the former Cruiserweight Champion wished the fans a Merry Christmas and announced that his 2022 was "over."

In this latest post on Twitter, Tozawa shared a picture with Japanese wrestling stars Shingo Takagi and BXB Hulk. His alliance with Takagi and Hulk, followed by the caption, could serve as another indication that he could be leaving WWE soon.

"3 people in sync, everyone is getting old. I'm glad I did my best," Tozawa wrote in Japanese.

You can check out his tweet below:

When was the last time Akira Tozawa hinted at leaving WWE?

Akira Tozawa competed in the company's Cruiserweight division before featuring in the 24/7 Title picture for years. However, his ninja gimmick did not go over well with fans, as he primarily competed on Main Event.

A few weeks ago, the 37-year-old squared off against Baron Corbin in a singles match. Akira Tozawa performed impressively despite losing the contest.

Following the match, the WWE Universe wanted to see more of him. However, the former Cruiserweight Champion took to Twitter to post a photo of his ring gear. He also captioned the photo "thank you," seemingly hinting at his departure from the company.

You can check out the tweet below:

Of course, this could also mean Tozawa is abandoning his ninja persona for good. Regardless, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the Japanese star.

Do you think Akira Tozawa is leaving WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

