What did Akira Tozawa say after intergender match vs. Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW?

Akira Tozawa was the unfortunate opponent during Rhea Ripley's intergender match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. After their bout, the Japanese star expressed his displeasure, which is understandable.

Last week's episode of the red brand witnessed tag team action between The Judgment Day and The Street Profits, who were joined by Akira Tozawa. The heelish stable picked up the win due to a Ripley assist, and it looks like the Japanese wrestler has not forgotten about this.

During this week's episode, The Street Profits once again took on Damian Priest and Finn Balor, with the former RAW Tag Team Champions now picking up the win due to the distraction Tozawa provided. Due to this, the former RAW Women's Champion challenged the 37-year-old for a match. To no shock for some, Ripley defeated the RAW Superstar in a swift manner after connecting with a Riptide.

Following Rhea Ripley's intergender match, Tozawa simply greeted the fans with a happy holiday and stated that his year was officially over. The post was then accompanied by a photo taken during the match.

"My 2022 is over. Merry Christmas. Happy holidays."

Tozawa has had some sort of resurgence under Triple H, appearing on multiple episodes of RAW recently.

Rhea Ripley named a few WWE Superstars she is interested in having an intergender match with

Although rare, the Stamford-based promotion has seen some intergender matches in the past. Still, The Eradicator is one who has continuously challenged multiple male superstars in recent times. She was even responsible for power-slamming Karl Anderson in the past.

During an interview with Cultaholic, Rhea Ripley stated that she loved the idea of intergender matches and revealed that she is interested in facing The Mysterios and Edge somewhere along the line. She added that when the time comes, she's the right person for it, and it looks like she truly is.

"I would obviously love it, I'd love to have a match with Dom [Mysterio], I'd love to have a match with Edge, I'd love to have a match with Rey [Mysterio]. To see whether that happens or not is a different story as I know it's a bit of a touchy subject with the networks and all of that. I'm not too sure what's going to happen, but if it does I hope that I'm the person for it."

It remains to be seen whether more matches like this will be a regular occurrence in the future of the WWE and whether Rhea Ripley will truly get the chance to face her dream opponents when the time comes.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes