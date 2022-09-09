Rhea Ripley names top male WWE Superstars she wants to face

Rhea Ripley recently expressed her desire to compete in an intergender match on WWE programming. She also named her current rivals as potential opponents for the contest.

Ripley is currently a part of the Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Fans often praise her for her remarkable physique and intimidating ring presence.

In an interview with Cultaholic, Ripley revealed that she loves the idea of intergender wrestling. However, the possibility of her competing in such a bout is slim due to reservations on the network. She further named The Mysterios and Edge as her opponents for the potential match.

"I would obviously love it, I'd love to have a match with Dom [Mysterio], I'd love to have a match with Edge, I'd love to have a match with Rey [Mysterio]. To see whether that happens or not is a different story as I know it's a bit of a touchy subject with the networks and all of that. I'm not too sure what's going to happen, but if it does I hope that I'm the person for it." (H/T Cultaholic)

Ripley's faction recently recruited Dominik Mysterio after he betrayed his father and The Rated R Superstar at Clash at the Castle.

Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day because she didn't want to revert to her old WWE character

The Eradicator and Liv Morgan were a stellar tag team at the start of the year. However, things changed when the former betrayed her partner and joined the villainous faction at WrestleMania Backlash.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, Ripley highlighted that she was trying to please people and was just reverting to her old persona before joining Judgment Day. Hence, she decided to switch things up and embrace the dark side.

"I was becoming too lovey-dovey and just like trying to please people again. So I felt myself just sort of shifting back to that, and I was like, ‘Nah, fam. I don’t want this, I don’t like this.’ So I’m just gonna be me again and be confident and be confident and be a menace and just be chaotic and brutal."

Judgment Day's rivalry with The Mysterios and Edge has taken a new turn following Dominik's shocking betrayal. The WWE Universe will have to wait and see how this story unfolds in the coming weeks.

