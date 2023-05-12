Former Champion set for heel turn on WWE SmackDown - Reports

It sounds like there are plans for a big heel turn soon on WWE SmackDown. If you're wondering why we haven't seen Asuka on WWE programming since WrestleMania 39, there appears to be a reason for that.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there has been a pitch for Asuka to turn heel soon on WWE SmackDown with the plan that she would have a rematch with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the end of the month at Night of Champions.

The Empress of Tomorrow was defeated by Belair at WrestleMania 39, and we haven't seen much of her on WWE programming since. Both women were moved to SmackDown during the 2023 WWE Draft.

With only three episodes of SmackDown between now and Night of Champions, it seems this storyline could progress as soon as tonight's episode. It will be interesting to see if Asuka's heel turn will be a quick one or more of a slow burn. Perhaps we'll learn more as early as tonight's WWE SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on WWE's plans to turn Asuka heel? Do you think this is the right decision? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

