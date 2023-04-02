Former champion set for unique entrance at WWE WrestleMania 39 - Reports

A former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is reportedly in store for a special entrance tonight at WWE WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 39 has been built on rivalries getting personal. Cody Rhodes vowed to finish his story and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. But The Tribal Chief made it personal by referencing Dustin Rhodes in his promos. However, there isn't a rivalry more personal than Rey Mysterio versus his son, Dominik.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik were once the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but now they cannot stand each other. Since joining The Judgment Day, Dominik has tormented his father by showing up uninvited at family events with his "Mami," Rhea Ripley.

The 48-year-old legend finally responded to his son's actions and had him arrested. Dominik spent roughly an hour or two in prison but has claimed to be a changed man ever since.

According to Xero News, the 26-year-old is set to make an entrance for his match against Rey Mysterio in a prison van. Dominik will look to hand his father his first loss since becoming a WWE Hall of Famer last night.

Rey recently reformed the Latino World Order with Legado Del Fantasma, and the group vowed to have the legend's back if The Judgment Day attempts to interfere at WrestleMania.

Viper @ViperXero



Would have been NUCLEAR heat if he came out to Eddie's theme with a lowrider. LOL Viper @ViperXero There was some talk recently within the company to have Dominik Mysterio have a lowrider for his entrance against Rey Mysterio this weekend at #WrestleMania There was some talk recently within the company to have Dominik Mysterio have a lowrider for his entrance against Rey Mysterio this weekend at #WrestleMania Update: Dominik Mysterio will have a Prison Van for his #WrestleMania entrance tonight against Rey Mysterio.Would have been NUCLEAR heat if he came out to Eddie's theme with a lowrider. LOL twitter.com/ViperXero/stat… Update: Dominik Mysterio will have a Prison Van for his #WrestleMania entrance tonight against Rey Mysterio.Would have been NUCLEAR heat if he came out to Eddie's theme with a lowrider. LOL twitter.com/ViperXero/stat…

Can Dominik Mysterio defeat his own father, Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes