Former champion WWE was interested in signing and pushing will be a free agent; Vince McMahon waited too long last time - Reports

WWE might soon be able to sign a superstar they were reportedly very interested in two years ago, but it remains to be seen what Vince McMahon says about it.

Former IMPACT World Champion Moose might soon be without a contract. The star has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling since 2016 and has earned a number of accolades there through the last seven years. He was the IMPACT World Champion, the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, and even won the IMPACT Grand Championship.

According to Fightful Select, Moose's contract will reportedly expire in June. He will be a free agent who could be signed by any of the major wrestling promotions.

He was also set to become a free agent two years ago, but IMPACT Wrestling re-signed him then. The company locked him down before he could even get offers from other companies. This resulted in him getting a "lucrative" contract extension last time, as well as a big push as the top star.

Previously, Moose confirmed that WWE was interested in him even though he had not become a free agent at that time. Fightful confirmed that WWE's Canyon Ceman had been the one with the interest in Moose, but he is no longer with the company now.

Elisamuel @EliIMPACT Moose's contract is set to expire this month with IMPACT Wrestling. I see him extending but the WWE option is not to be excluded. After 7 years, it would be logical that he wants to try a new adventure to follow. #IMPACTonAXSTV Moose's contract is set to expire this month with IMPACT Wrestling. I see him extending but the WWE option is not to be excluded. After 7 years, it would be logical that he wants to try a new adventure to follow. #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/t6pHuhnD64

One of the major pitches was for Moose to be pushed immediately and get on to the main roster directly, something that didn't happen often at that time. The report stated that Vince McMahon specifically dragged his feet on signing off on that push. In the end, Moose ended up working in IMPACT for two more years.

With Vince McMahon once again a part of WWE, it remains to be seen what happens next or if he will have a say in signing the star. With Ceman gone, the company may not have the same interest in him.

