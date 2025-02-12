Former longtime WWE star gone from TNA after more than a decade

WWE and TNA enjoy a working relationship these days. In addition to mutual success, the two sides have dealt with recent growing pains at the same time. The company co-founded by Jeff Jarrett and his father in 2002 is once again seeing significant internal changes, including the roster, as Josh Mathews was just let go.

Last year was big for free agency when it came to top talents from WWE and AEW. Now, 2025 is shaping up to be big for TNA as Josh Alexander's deal is set to expire this week, Jordynne Grace recently left to join World Wrestling Entertainment, and Jonathan Gresham saw his contract expire last month. Other deals expired in January, while TNA also re-signed several talents to begin the year, including Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich.

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling is now going through another period of restructuring, according to Fightful Select. Sources add that there will be a number of staff changes, with people being moved to new roles and others released.

Josh Mathews has been released from his behind-the-scenes roles and commentary work. After spending 14 years with WWE, Mathews was let go on June 25, 2014, then hired by TNA three months later to work in its Nashville offices.

Mathews replaced Mike Tenay on Impact commentary in January 2015. The one-time TNA Grand Champion quit working as a full-time commentator in January 2021 but did fill-in work on occasion. The 44-year-old also worked as a Senior Producer and Senior Director of Digital Media for TNA.

Mathews has been married to veteran star Madison Rayne since August 2015. The eight-time TNA champion ended her third tenure with the company in August 2022, the same month she joined AEW as a coach and in-ring talent.

Another former WWE star gone from TNA

TNA continues to make internal staff and roster changes. The restructuring comes less than one month after the official expansion of its working relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Christy Hemme was also released from TNA this week. The 2004 WWE Diva Search winner joined the company that year and was gone by December 2005 due to budget cuts and creative reasons.

Hemme joined TNA in April 2006 and remained until April 2016, wearing many hats, including a creative team role. She returned in 2022 to oversee social media.

