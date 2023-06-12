Former MITB winner being groomed for a major 'Championship' level push in WWE despite losing his last match in under two minutes - Reports

Wins and losses in WWE don't determine one's star power as much as it does in other sports, and a top superstar may be in for a big push despite constantly losing his matches. The superstar is none other than former MITB Winner Baron Corbin. Despite being down on his luck ever since JBL left his side, things might take an upward turn for him soon as he is being groomed for a big push in NXT.

Baron Corbin has been consistently present in WWE for years. However, his recent string of losses has left many fans questioning the company's commitment to his character development.

Despite these setbacks, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio suggests that WWE sees something special in Corbin and believes that he has the potential to thrive in a major role.

Baron Corbin was one of the superstars who went wasn't chosen during the recent Draft. However, the former 'Happy Corbin' was sent to NXT, where he entered into a feud with NXT Champion Carmello Hayes. Despite constantly losing matches, including his major loss to Butch on SmackDown in under two minutes, the company is trying to get him over, as per Dave Meltzer:

''I'll tell you what they're grooming Corbin for a championship match in NXT in the best way possible, He got punked out by Grimes, he lost in a minute here, you know and this isn't Vincent Mann booking this is Paul Levque booking.'' said Meltzer

He further said that the idea within WWE is to get Corbin over by this sort of booking.

Could Baron Corbin become the next WWE NXT Champion?

While the former King of the Ring has been a mainstay on the main roster for the past few years, it won't be unprecedented if a senior superstar wins a championship at the developmental brand. Dolph Ziggler won the NXT Championship a few months ago despite being on the main roster. Charlotte Flair challenged for and won the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania after her Royal Rumble win in 2020.

Dave Meltzer's revelation about Baron Corbin's ongoing development towards a championship opportunity despite his continuous losses raises is certainly a unique approach.

As the company continues to push boundaries in character development, only time will tell if this unorthodox approach will pay off, transforming Corbin's underdog status into a triumphant championship reign.

