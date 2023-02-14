Former Universal Champion will face Austin Theory after RAW as the dark match main event - Reports

Grand Slam Champion Seth Rollins is set to go head-to-head against United States Champion Austin Theory for the post-RAW Dark Match.

Austin Theory's current heel run with the United States Championship has upgraded him to the next level. The 25-year-old has retained his title with Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins as his challengers.

During his United States Championship stint, The Visionary squared up against Lashley and Theory at Survivor Series WarGames in a Triple Threat match. However, Theory outmaneuvered the two former world champions.

Tonight's Monday Night RAW will feature Rollins in a Miz TV segment to potentially address his strategy for the 2023 Elimination Chamber. Theory will defend his US Title inside the chamber from Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Bronson Reed.

Fightful Select is now reporting that the former WWE Champion will face the current US Champion after the WWE RAW episode in a dark match. The two men will share the squared circle in the main event following the show.

While it is unlikely that Austin Theory will put his US Title on the line in a dark match, there was no confirmation of it.

