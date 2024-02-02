Former Women's Champion expected to arrive on WWE SmackDown - Reports

On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, a former WWE Women's Champion is expected to grace the show with her presence.

The Blue brand show will emanate from the Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama, with big names such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Logan Paul, and several others stacked on the card.

As per previous reports, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is going to welcome NXT stars Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams on the show.

With that being said, the latest PWInsider report suggests that the former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will also be making a cameo on the upcoming episode of Friday Night Show.

The Buff Barbie made her women's Royal Rumble match debut on January 27, entering as the #29 entrant and eliminating Roxanne Perez. She had a good showing until Bianca Belair threw her out. The higher-ups and management of WWE were reportedly impressed by the 24-year-old star's performance in the multi-woman contest.

Hence, Tiffany Stratton's main roster call-up is on the horizon, and fans can witness Aldis potentially signing the former Women's Champion to SmackDown.

WWE star heavily praised Tiffany Stratton

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently praised The Buff Barbie for her impressive work on the NXT brand.

The 24-year-old rising star's shining moment came when she locked horns for the NXT title against Becky Lynch on two occasions on TV. During an interview with the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Belair praised Tiffany Stratton's astonishing sudden rise on the developmental brand.

"I was very impressed with her, like how quickly she became a champion in such a short amount of time. I don't think people realize how impressive that is to, you know, maybe be there a year and some change and you're champion? You're being thrown into that, and she did so well in that role. I think she's a star now and she's going to be a star in the future," The EST said.

The WWE Universe will be excited to see The Buff Barbie appear on tonight's SmackDown, and the cherry on the top would be her main roster in-ring debut.

