Former WWE Champion expected to turn heel amid Cody Rhodes return rumors - Reports

With rumors of Cody Rhodes' massive comeback circulating, WWE Superstar Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is reportedly expected to turn heel again.

Rhodes is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered while preparing for Hell in a Cell. While awaiting his return to the ring, Rhodes has kept himself busy by filming content for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game as well as WrestleMania 39 footage with fellow superstar The Miz and others.

Meanwhile, ever since Rollins brought his blonde-golden hair back and been in a feud with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory, he seemingly turned face.

However, Xero News reported that Seth Rollins would gradually lean back into his heel side in the coming weeks as the WWE Universe awaits The American Nightmare's return.

Expect Seth to mention Cody's name again sooner rather than later. I'm told Seth Rollins will be slowly leaning more into his heel side once again in the next few weeks as we prepare for Cody Rhodes to return.Expect Seth to mention Cody's name again sooner rather than later.

They also predicted that The Visionary would namedrop and take multiple swings at the American Nightmare "sooner rather than later."

Cody Rhodes has been spotted in fantastic shape amid rumors of a WWE Royal Rumble return

As WWE's Royal Rumble season approaches, rumors of The American Nightmare's potential return to the event have begun to circulate. However, that may be the allure of the long-running premium live event as talk of returns begins to build each year.

Cody Rhodes is currently in rehab and appears to be putting in a lot of effort in training to recover from his injury. He was recently photographed with a fan at the Sports Rehabilitation Center Physical Therapy in Atlanta.

The photo shows his ripped physique, implying that his training is going well. You can check out the post below:

Many believe that if The American Nightmare wins the coveted battle royale in January 2023, he will finally end current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' dominant run. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait to see if Rhodes can fully recover in time for the premium live event.

