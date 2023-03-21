Former WWE Champion to get involved in Seth Rollins-Logan Paul feud on RAW - Reports

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul could see the involvement of a former WWE Champion on RAW this week.

The social media megastar and The Visionary have been involved in a war of words since the former eliminated Rollins at Royal Rumble. The exchange of words between them took a personal turn when Logan attacked Seth and cost him a chance to win the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber.

The duo came face-to-face last week on the red brand where Paul knocked out the former Universal Champion. The Maverick is also set to host an episode of Impaulsive this Monday Night. According to a report from Xero News, the segment could also feature The Miz along with Seth Rollins.

Xero News @NewsXero Miz will be involved in Logan Paul segment tonight with Rollins



Theory Cutting a Promo on Cena Tonight



Cena to be On Raw next week



The Miz has been at a crossroads with The Visionary over the last few weeks. The former WWE Champion also faced off in a match a few weeks back where Rollins laid out the A-Lister with multiple Curbstomps.

WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the upcoming match between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins

After weeks of animosity between the two, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 39. The YouTuber had just competed in two singles matches before this, with his last one coming against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

While Paul may not be as trained as Rollins inside the ring, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that the social media star is going to take the fight to the former Universal Champion.

"And I'm gonna tell you something right now. Seth Rollins, taking nothing away from him, great competitor. But I'm telling you; Logan Paul is going to take it to him," added Teddy Long.

Although Logan has competed in just four matches inside the WWE ring, the 27-year-old has proved every time that he belongs with the very best. His performance against Roman Reigns was praised by fans and critics alike and many believe that the match between Logan and Rollins can steal the show at WrestleMania.

