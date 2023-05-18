Former WWE Champion getting closer to a return for big-time reunion after 3 years - Reports

It has been over a year since fans saw The Powerhouse of Positivity Big E inside a WWE ring. However, it seems like he is now getting closer to a return. Fans could see a much-awaited reunion soon.

Big E last competed inside a square circle back in March 2022, where he suffered a career-threatening neck injury. He has been in recovery ever since, and recently, there have been rumors that he could finally make a comeback soon.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the former WWE Champion is finally getting closer to a return, and a New Day reunion could be in plans.

"Big E is getting closer to a return. There are plans to have The New Day back together." stated Xero News.

If the trio reunites anytime soon, it will be the first time in years that all three will be on the same brand. Big E hasn't been drafted in the 2023 Draft, so he could also be a free agent once he makes a comeback.

Big E could aim for the new World Heavyweight Championship once he is back in WWE

The Powerhouse of The New Day impressed fans by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2021 and later successfully cashing in to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

Dany🎀 @theirisphhantom now when I say that Big E was the best WWE champion in recent history now when I say that Big E was the best WWE champion in recent history https://t.co/Ye8zFzb8qf

While his previous title reign was cut short by Brock Lesnar, the company could book E to win a World Championship again once he makes his way back. It will make sense for Big E to return and join the red brand as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are members of the RAW roster,

The first thing he could set his sight on is the World Heavyweight Championship. If E makes it in time for SummerSlam, it will be great to see him win the coveted title at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

As of now, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are set to battle for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

