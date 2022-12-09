Former WWE Champion reportedly injured but choosing to work through the pain

For WWE Superstars, injuries and time away from the ring are expected to occur every once or so often, however, one star who is currently still performing with an injury is Sheamus.

The SmackDown star is currently going through a career resurgence after stellar performances against The Bloodline as well as a potential match of the year candidate against current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at Clash At The Castle this past September.

With all this recent action, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Sheamus is currently choosing to still perform despite being extremely banged up.

Sheamus is set for a major match tonight as he and his Brawling Brutes teammate Butch will take on The Usos on SmackDown as they look to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Hall of Famer on Sheamus potentially facing off for the Undisputed WWE Universal title

With the recent string of great matches, many fans are wondering if the 44-year-old star is deserving of a world title shot against the Tribal Chief of WWE, Roman Reigns.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Legend Booker T stated how Sheamus may lack the star power for casual fans to watch him take on Roman.

"I do [like the idea of Sheamus vs Roman Reigns] but you gotta wonder how much interest would have been there for that match, you know, with Roman being, you know, kind of like on an island of his own right now, not that Sheamus couldn't have stepped in there and that couldn't have been a great match."

However, the Hall of Famer did go on to say how hardcore fans of wrestling would be excited to see The Celtic Warrior face off against The Tribal Chief.

"But I'm talking about interest from, you know, the public eye, the universe, you know, that they wanna see that match. That's why I questioned it. Because Sheamus steps in there and gets the job done, yeah I think so, but I don't know. Me personally, I wouldn't book those two together right now," he added. [14:52 - 15:09] H/T Sportskeeda

The Tribal Chief and Sheamus have only faced off one-on-one on four occasions, with Roman grabbing the most recent victory, when they last faced off on RAW in 2018.

