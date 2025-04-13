  • home icon
  • Former WWE champion reportedly leaves the company after 6 years

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 13, 2025 16:41 GMT
Another star has become a free agent (Image Credits: wwe.com)
A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has quietly parted ways with a major wrestling promotion. Rich Swann is no longer with TNA.

The 34-year-old star has made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the years. Despite being incredibly talented in the ring, Swann has had multiple run-ins with the law. Back in 2017, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence, which resulted in his suspension, and eventually, he was released by WWE.

Trouble seems to follow Swann wherever he goes. Last year, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion was arrested again for disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance. As a result of his actions, TNA suspended him indefinitely and sent him into a rehab program. Rich Swann hasn't been seen on TV ever since.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the former WWE star has become a free agent after his contract with TNA expired at the end of 2024. Swann signed a contract extension with the promotion a few years ago. Although there was said to be an option year to extend his contract, the management decided not to pick up.

This brought an end to his six-year run with TNA. Rich Swann will continue to work on the independent scene, having already become a regular fixture in GCW.

