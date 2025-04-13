Former WWE champion reportedly leaves the company after 6 years

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has quietly parted ways with a major wrestling promotion. Rich Swann is no longer with TNA.

Ad

The 34-year-old star has made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the years. Despite being incredibly talented in the ring, Swann has had multiple run-ins with the law. Back in 2017, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence, which resulted in his suspension, and eventually, he was released by WWE.

Trouble seems to follow Swann wherever he goes. Last year, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion was arrested again for disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance. As a result of his actions, TNA suspended him indefinitely and sent him into a rehab program. Rich Swann hasn't been seen on TV ever since.

Ad

Trending

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the former WWE star has become a free agent after his contract with TNA expired at the end of 2024. Swann signed a contract extension with the promotion a few years ago. Although there was said to be an option year to extend his contract, the management decided not to pick up.

Expand Tweet

This brought an end to his six-year run with TNA. Rich Swann will continue to work on the independent scene, having already become a regular fixture in GCW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More