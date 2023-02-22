Former WWE Champion's current contract reportedly contained a unique clause prior to his return

Despite being back in the WWE for more than three years now, Hall of Famer Edge still hasn't won a championship. However, reports made earlier today have hinted as to why gold has recently eluded the Ultimate Opportunist.

After announcing his retirement from the ring in 2010, The Rated R Superstar was one of the most decorated performers in the history of the company, having won an astonishing 31 total championships.

After returning at the Royal Rumble in 2020, fans expected another World title reign for the Canadian soon. However, a report by The Wrestling Blog stated why Edge did not want to win titles during his final run with the company.

"According to some reports I received, when Edge signed his contract back in 2020 one of the conditions from Edge was to not put a Title on him, he wanted to have one last good run giving the fans what they been waiting for years, and helping the young talent."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Edge’s return at the



A beautiful all-timer moment.

Has now been 3, whole, years.Edge’s return at the #RoyalRumble was 3 years ago today after announcing retirement in 2011.A beautiful all-timer moment. Has now been 3, whole, years.Edge’s return at the #RoyalRumble was 3 years ago today after announcing retirement in 2011.A beautiful all-timer moment. https://t.co/lmKWo3o9dW

This past Monday, the former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion put over another young superstar, Austin Theory, as the 25-year-old retained his United States title against the Hall of Famer.

WWE Legend is willing to return to face Edge

Over the years, The Ultimate Opportunist has faced off against some of wrestling's most iconic superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and Triple H.

Another WWE Legend and former teammate of Edge's, Gangrel, recently stated during a virtual K&S WrestleFest that he would be willing to return to the ring to face off against The Rated R Superstar.

"To be honest, I would like that one-on-one match with Edge." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Gangrel can be majorly credited for helping the Hall of Famer find his feet in World Wrestling Entertainment, as he helped both Edge and Christian during the start of their careers as part of the vampiric faction, The Brood.

What is your favorite moment from Edge's WWE career? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes