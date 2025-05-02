Former WWE Champion set to miss SmackDown - Reports

WWE SmackDown is set to air live from Des Moines in less than two hours. Nick Aldis and other WWE officials are finalizing creative plans for the blue brand's next stop, but sources have just revealed one key Superstar that may be left out of the Backlash build this week.

Officials have announced just one match for tonight's loaded, live SmackDown episode, and that's Aleister Black's return match against The Miz. Randy Orton will address John Cena, but the Undisputed Champion isn't booked. The company and the arena have Black, Orton, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Nia Jax listed.

Drew McIntyre is set to miss tonight's SmackDown, according to PWInsider. The two-time WWE Champion is not currently backstage at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and sources report that he will not be on tonight's show.

The Scottish Psychopath could always be added to the broadcast via a pre-taped segment, but it was implied that McIntyre would not be on tonight's show at all. It remains to be seen why McIntyre isn't there amid rumors of a strong presence in the United States Championship chase.

McIntyre beat ex-champion LA Knight in last week's #1 contender's match, but by DQ. Solo Sikoa assisted McIntyre, but Damian Priest forced the DQ by pulling him to the floor. After Priest chokeslammed McIntyre through the announce table, new U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu destroyed Priest and Knight to "Fatu!" chants.

