Former WWE champion set to return before Survivor Series 2023 - Reports

The WWE roster is seemingly set to receive a huge boost on the road to Survivor Series 2023. If a new report is to be believed, former RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will likely return to TV programming ahead of the premium live event next month.

The EST of WWE was last seen in action on August 18, 2023, when she teamed up with Charlotte Flair to defeat Bayley and IYO SKY. Moments after the match, Belair was ambushed by all three members of Damage CTRL during a backstage interview. The heel faction targeted the already injured knee of the former champion as Dakota Kai offered steel chairs to Sky and The Role Model.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the top star's return, and a new report from Xero News has provided certain optimism. The news outlet indicated that Belair is slated to return to SmackDown in time for Survivor Series. It was also noted that she was unlikely to compete at Crown Jewel 2023.

A screenshot of Xero News' report about Bianca Belair

Montez Ford commented on possible match between Bianca Belair and WWE's latest signee Jade Cargill

Since signing a deal with WWE, Jade Cargill has been making waves in the pro wrestling fraternity. The former AEW TBS Champion has been touted as the 'next big thing' by many, and fans have already started dream booking her against top female stars.

One such match is Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford believes that people already talking about it is a testament to both female stars' talent.

"It just shows the true testament of how both of these women are because I don’t even think they’ve physically greeted each other yet. The fact that they’ve both been talked about in such a high regard lets you know the importance of both of these women. So, I don’t even have to tell you about the importance of women’s wrestling. The fact that it’s been so talked about already lets you know the foundation and the hard work and time that they both put in that everyone is still clamoring over something that has a huge possibility of happening, but that they want to happen."

Expand Tweet

Cargill made her first on-screen appearance for WWE at Fastlane. She was also shown on last night's NXT but has yet to wrestle in a match. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair has been busy with external ventures during her time away from the squared circle.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE