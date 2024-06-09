Former WWE champion sidelined with major injury - Reports

WWE is headed into what may be the biggest summer in company history, and with that comes an increased workload. From NXT to the main roster, talents are forced to keep up with the grueling schedule if they want to make it as a superstar. New details are now being revealed on a fan-favorite star after creative plans were nixed.

Gigi Dolin was being discussed for a WWE main roster call-up while feuding with Arianna Grace on NXT TV. The rivalry was dropped by officials last month as Grace moved on in the storylines, but no reason was given. It had been reported that Dolin was absent from TV tapings but was still under contract. Her last match was a loss to Grace on March 12, as Grace had been trying to give Dolin a makeover to be more like her.

Gigi is currently out of action with a serious knee injury. She was recently seen wearing a knee brace, which led to some speculation, but now Fightful Select has confirmed that the two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is on the shelf with a serious knee injury.

WWE has had discussions about Dolin's potential main roster future, and those talks go back some time. She received looks from main roster officials at recent Main Event tapings - she defeated Elektra Lopez in December, then lost to Chelsea Green and Xia Li in January. Dolin also worked two SmackDown matches in 2022 - she and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville one week, then three weeks later, they were defeated by Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.

There is currently no timeframe for the in-ring return of Hell's Favorite Harlot. The latest report noted how Dolin had not been backstage at several recent tapings, and the majority of her segments with Santino Marella's daughter were filmed outside of the WWE Performance Center. At the time, officials kept the program going as an avenue to keep the 27-year-old on TV while injured.

Potential WWE main roster moves to and from NXT

WWE officials have a renewed focus on building NXT into a third official brand for the company. Part of the plan involves more call-ups to RAW and SmackDown, plus sending more main roster superstars back to NXT.

Several main roster stars have returned to NXT for various storylines in recent months, including Natalya, The Final Testament, and The O.C., among others. A recent report noted how Tegan Nox may be headed back to NXT as she has "unfinished business" with the brand.

WWE has also discussed a call-up for Gallus. Officials have been high up on Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang for some time, and they were recently praised by The Rock after the Scottish grapplers helped The Final Boss prepare for WrestleMania XL.

