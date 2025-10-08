Former WWE Champion signs major multi-year contract - Reports

A former WWE Champion reportedly re-signed with the company on a massive new deal. The star in question has been with WWE since 2006.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Kofi Kingston re-signed with the promotion earlier this year. It was reported earlier this week that Xavier Woods reached a new deal with the promotion as well. Fightful's report disclosed that Kofi Kingston has signed a five-year deal with the company, keeping him in WWE until 2030.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Kofi Kingston re-signed with WWE this year. - @SeanRossSapp | @FightfulSelect

Kofi Kingston is a part of The New Day on RAW alongside Xavier Woods. The duo lost the World Tag Team Championships to The Judgment Day earlier this year, who reached 100 days as champions today.

Grayson Waller is also aligned with The New Day on the red brand. Waller recently shared a humorous video claiming that he needed a motorized scooter to get around after being hit with a Mexican Destroyer by Penta on RAW. Big E also used to be a member of The New Day, but the faction betrayed him last year when he offered to be their manager.

Bill Apter agrees with The New Day's betrayal of Big E on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Bill Apter revealed that he sided with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after they turned their backs on Big E in December 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter noted that The New Day had a point when calling out Big E for not being there for them since suffering his broken neck in 2022.

"When we talk about Big E, they kept telling him, 'Go back to your desk job;' they were probably talking about his role as a broadcaster. But they had a really strong thing. 'If you really cared about us, where were you all these weeks? We see you on other WWE shows talking happily and all that, but you never came to us.' And I thought, 'You know what? They're right!'" Apter said.

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Kofi Kingston moving forward on RAW.

