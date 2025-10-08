  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE Champion signs major multi-year contract - Reports

Former WWE Champion signs major multi-year contract - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 08, 2025 21:39 GMT
A major star has re-signed with the company. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A major star has re-signed with the company. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE Champion reportedly re-signed with the company on a massive new deal. The star in question has been with WWE since 2006.

Ad

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Kofi Kingston re-signed with the promotion earlier this year. It was reported earlier this week that Xavier Woods reached a new deal with the promotion as well. Fightful's report disclosed that Kofi Kingston has signed a five-year deal with the company, keeping him in WWE until 2030.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kofi Kingston is a part of The New Day on RAW alongside Xavier Woods. The duo lost the World Tag Team Championships to The Judgment Day earlier this year, who reached 100 days as champions today.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Grayson Waller is also aligned with The New Day on the red brand. Waller recently shared a humorous video claiming that he needed a motorized scooter to get around after being hit with a Mexican Destroyer by Penta on RAW. Big E also used to be a member of The New Day, but the faction betrayed him last year when he offered to be their manager.

Ad

Bill Apter agrees with The New Day's betrayal of Big E on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Bill Apter revealed that he sided with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after they turned their backs on Big E in December 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter noted that The New Day had a point when calling out Big E for not being there for them since suffering his broken neck in 2022.

Ad
"When we talk about Big E, they kept telling him, 'Go back to your desk job;' they were probably talking about his role as a broadcaster. But they had a really strong thing. 'If you really cared about us, where were you all these weeks? We see you on other WWE shows talking happily and all that, but you never came to us.' And I thought, 'You know what? They're right!'" Apter said.
Ad

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Kofi Kingston moving forward on RAW.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications