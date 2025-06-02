Former WWE champion surprisingly planned for Worlds Collide - Reports

WWE is bringing in more surprises to the fourth Worlds Collide event. The biggest wrestling company in the world and AAA are set to present their inaugural show this weekend, featuring wrestlers from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and the legendary lucha libre promotion. Sources just revealed another big update for Saturday.

World Wrestling Entertainment shocked the wrestling world with their acquisition announcement of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide during WrestleMania 41 weekend. They will now invade Los Angeles for Worlds Collide. Sources earlier revealed that a former Attitude Era star was returning, and word now is that a wrestler previously signed with the promotion from 2016 to 2021 will also be returning, Lince Dorado.

The Golden Lynx is being brought to Los Angeles for Worlds Collide IV, according to PWInsider. It wasn't clear if Dorado would be working backstage or wrestling a match, but he was rehired this past January to work as a Performance Center coach. Since then, the former 24/7 Champion has won four non-televised NXT matches, but came up short in a Triple Threat Match on WWE EVOLVE.

WWE and AAA are also bringing in veteran announcer and on-air talent Hector 'Moody Jack' Melendez, who had a notable TNA run alongside WWE's current Vice President of Content & Development, Jeremy Borash. Melendez is set to be at the Performance Center this week to prepare for his new AAA role.

Melendez is expected to handle some behind-the-scenes duties for WWE's AAA brand. The Puerto Rican sportscaster has worked for WWC, IWA, and AAA, among other promotions, and wore many hats in TNA. The lifelong wrestling fan served as the personal ring announcer for The LAX and did Spanish commentary for TNA.

Dorado's last main roster matches came in September 2021. His final match was a Main Event loss to Cedric Alexander, which came a week after The Lucha House Party lost to Los Garza on Main Event. The month began with Dorado and Metalik making their final RAW appearance in a five-team Turmoil Match.

Updated lineup for Worlds Collide from WWE and AAA

The fourth Worlds Collide event will take place this Saturday, June 7, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, presented by WWE and AAA.

Below is the updated lineup:

Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde vs. Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana; Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Dalys and Chik Tormenta; Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown; AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Chad Gable; NXT North American Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Je'Von Evans.

Worlds Collide will air live on YouTube with Spanish and English commentary. The special start time of 3 pm ET will allow fans to prepare for Money in the Bank XVI, scheduled for later that night at the nearby Intuit Dome.

