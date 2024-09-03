Former WWE star Nikki Bella reportedly taking drastic step following recent alleged assault

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has reportedly taken her first step towards ending her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev following the latter's arrest for domestic battery last Thursday.

The former Divas Champion started dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner after breaking up her engagement with WWE legend John Cena. The couple tied the knot in August 2022, nearly two years after having their son, Matteo.

However, Bella plans to end her relationship with the Russian dancer after nearly five years together, according to a recent report from TMZ. Following Chigvintsev's arrest last week in California after allegedly attacking his wife, causing some physical injury, "sources with direct knowledge" told the media outlet that the former WWE Superstar intends to file for divorce and has been making phone calls in search of a lawyer.

The report also claimed that Bella has not worn her wedding ring since her husband's arrest. Meanwhile, the latter has been staying with a friend as his wife remains in the family house with their four-year-old boy.

Artem Chigvintsev made accusations against the WWE Hall of Famer

In another report from TMZ, a call was made to 911 by Chigvintsev to report a medical emergency on Thursday morning, three days after the couple celebrated their anniversary. However, the request was canceled on a second call.

Nevertheless, Chigvintsev was taken into custody when police arrived on the scene, as officers detected visible injuries on the WWE Hall of Famer. According to the report, the Dancing with the Stars pro accused his wife of throwing shoes at him during the 911 call. After being booked into Napa County Jail, Chigvintsev was released on a $25,000 bail hours later.

When asked to comment on Chigvintsev's accusations, Bella's representative stated that the retired wrestler asked for privacy for her and her family at this time. The Napa County Sheriff's representative also confirmed the same, revealing that the victim has asked for total confidentiality as investigations continue.

