Nikki Garcia fka Nikki Bella's husband Artem Chigvintsev released from jail; Bail amount revealed - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, has been in the spotlight as unfortunate news emerged that her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested on a domestic violence charge. A new report has confirmed that he was released and revealed the amount paid in bail.

It was reported by TMZ on August 29, 2024, that Nikki Garcia's husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was jailed in Napa County, California. Nikki's brother-in-law, AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, unfollowed Artem on Instagram following the incident. PEOPLE has now come out with a new report regarding the incident.

Before the report from PEOPLE, TMZ had provided a big update on the situation. It was stated that there could possibly have been other witnesses in the case. The victim of the incident (unnamed as of this writing) has been talking to investigators, who are trying to find out if there is a history of such behavior. It was also reported that to make such an arrest, an injury needed to be visible.

PEOPLE's report stated that Artem Chigvintsev was released from jail on bail at 2:18 PM (arrested at approximately 10:00 AM) for a fee of $25,000. The booking on Napa County records appears to indicate that he has been charged with corporal injury to a spouse.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (fka Nikki Bella) recently celebrated her 2nd wedding anniversary

A sad part of this unfortunate incident is the fact that Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Artem Chigvintsev.

The two were paired in 2017 for the 25th season of Dancing With The Stars, during which Nikki was still with her former partner, John Cena. That ultimately did not work out and Nikki and Artem became a couple in 2019, having a son together, and got married in 2022.

As one might expect, Nikki's Instagram post about the anniversary has been flooded with comments expressing love and support for her.

We would like to urge our readers to use social media responsibly following the reports and wait for more information to come out. Sportskeeda Wrestling will provide updates on the story as more news comes to light. Our thoughts are with Nikki Garcia, her son Matteo, and anybody else affected by this incident.

