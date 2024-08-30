Nikki Bella's husband Artem Chigvintsev launches accusation at former WWE star following recent domestic violence arrest

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella commented on her husband, Dancing with the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev, being arrested for domestic violence earlier this week. Chigvintsev was taken into custody at the Napa County Jail, with his bail set at $25,000.

According to a new report from TMZ, Nikki Bella's representation has commented on her husband being arrested for domestic violence. A call to 911 was placed from Chigvintsev's home, reporting a medical emergency, but a second call canceled the request. When police arrived on the scene, officers observed visible injuries and arrested Chigvinstev.

The reality TV star accused Nikki Bella of throwing shoes at him during the 911 call, according to the 911 call:

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

A representative for Nikki Bella shared a statement with TMZ requesting privacy when asked for a comment.

"This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

Expand Tweet

Nikki and Brie Bella were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Brie Bella was in attendance for AEW All Out this past Sunday night to watch her husband, Bryan Danielson (formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE), capture the AEW World Championship.

Former WWE star reveals he had a crush on The Bella Twins

NWA Champion EC3 recently disclosed that he had a crush on The Bella Twins and noted that the former champions were great people in real life.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 recalled hanging out with Nikki and Brie Bella in the past. He noted that both stars were sweethearts and are very much like the characters they portray on television.

"In reality, they are kind and very much like the personas they portray. They are just extensions of themselves. They are twins; they are very similar but they are very different. Brie is into holistic things like nature's cool and Nikki's high-end, Kardashian-style stuff. It's all cool; they are great people; sweethearts. I had a crush on them and I went on a date with them. Isn't that cool? That's life imitating art," said EC3. [0:37 - 1:19]

You can check out the video below:

Nikki Bella is a two-time Divas Champion and competed in the main event of WWE Evolution against Ronda Rousey in 2018. The former WWE star recently shared that she was "in awe" of a match this past weekend at AEW All In 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback