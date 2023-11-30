Former WWE star's status after arrest - Reports

A former WWE star was arrested earlier this year, and now there's been an update on their current legal status.

The star in question is Kimber Lee.

The star was a part of WWE NXT and IMPACT Wrestling for a while, but has since been released from both companies.

She was arrested earlier this year in May when the police officer noticed that Lee was facing the wrong way while driving. She also failed to stop despite the police attempting to pull over, until she reached a parking spot. She was charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and is currently being defended by a public defender.

The former WWE star has accused the police officer of harassing her, while Officer Roberts had difficulty in getting her driving license after she attempted to leave the scene to get her laundry.

According to the report by PW Insider, she had a pre-trial hearing at Highlands County Court in Florida, and she waived her right to appear. Her new hearing is set for January 2, 2024.

What did the former WWE star do when the police tried to arrest her?

The star was asked to take a breathalyzer test and it revealed that she had a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.140, which was far higher than the legal limit of 0.08.

She apparently attacked the officer when he attempted to arrest her, hitting him in the chest, and kicking him in the face. She also bit him, thus drawing blood in the process. The officer spoke about the situation.

"....began kicking me in the chest and in my face, busting my lip and the gums in my mouth. At one point, the subject grabbed the cell phone, and after I removed it from her hands, and after I removed it from her hands again, I tried to place the restraints on her, and she my left hand twice hard enough to break my skin a (sic) bleed from it."

She now faces six months of jail, suspension of her driver's license, community service, and more for her DUI offense. On top of that, for assaulting Officer Roberts, she could get five years in prison, or five years of probation, with a $5,000 fine.

For now, she waits for her trial date.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes